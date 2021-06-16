Vikas Gupta's Pratyusha comment angers Kamya Panjabi, Rahul Raj Singh

Vikas Gupta opened up about dating Pratyusha Banerjee in a recent chat

Recently television producer Vikas Gupta revealed that he had dated late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. In an explosive interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned Banerjee was one of the only two women he dated, who knew of his sexuality. Now Kamya Panjabi, Banerjee's close friend and Rahul Raj Singh, Banerjee's then-boyfriend, who was also accused of abetting her suicide, have dismissed Gupta's claims.

Details

She isn't there to verify, does he want fame?: Panjabi

Reacting to Gupta's claims, Panjabi said, "Let's respect those who aren't with us. She isn't there to verify these." The Piya Ka Ghar actress noted that it's a sensitive matter, and Gupta should restrain himself. "Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Does he want fame?" Panjabi asked directly, adding that she isn't interested to know what the interview was about.

'Pratyusha never dated Vikas, she knew about his sexuality'

previously, while talking to a portal, Singh told that Banerjee and Gupta never dated. "Vikas had proposed, but she declined it. Gupta is just making use of the situation because the person isn't alive to respond to his claims." Warning of a legal action, Singh said the producer shouldn't cook up stories "to be in the limelight." But, what did Gupta exactly say?

Claims

Gupta-Banerjee were apparently together for a 'short span'

Speaking to ETimes TV in a tell-all interview, the Puncch Beat creator had said that Banerjee and he "were together for a short span," and that she learned about his bisexuality after they had broken up. The reality TV star, however, refused to divulge details, respecting her death. "I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!" he added.

Quote

'Singh was eating chips outside hospital after Banerjee's death'

When asked about Singh, Gupta recalled seeing him "eating chips outside the hospital," where Banerjee's corpse was taken. "The visual I remember of Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital. I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people." He added Banerjee-Malhotra had dated before, and it was the "sweetest relationship of her life."

Tracing back

Gupta had earlier revealed Singh had son from first marriage

Notably, when Banerjee was found hanging in her rented Goregaon house in April 2016, Gupta had made some startling revelations about Singh, who is an actor and producer. "Pratyusha's boyfriend Rahul has a 9-year-old son from his pehli shaadi," Gupta had told a portal around when Singh was booked for abetment of her suicide. Reports of him being violent had also emerged.

Information

Many of Banerjee's friends had said Singh controlled her finances

When Singh's father implied financial woes and strained relationship with her parents could have led to Banerjee's death, Gupta, along with others, had refuted these claims in front of the media. They had alleged that Singh used to control the finances of the 24-year-old actress.

Backstory

Singh was the one who found Banerjee hanging

For the unversed, it was Singh who found the Balika Vadhu star hanging from a ceiling fan. The two had been reportedly living together at that time. Banerjee's colleagues had accused Singh of cheating on her, and her parents had pushed for a CBI investigation. Citing transcripts of phone conversations between Banerjee and Singh, they had claimed Singh had forced their daughter into prostitution.

Information

Waiting for Karma to punish Panjabi, Gupta, Singh had said

Since then, Singh has gotten married to Saloni Sharma in 2018 and spoke about embracing fatherhood in March. He also revealed in that talk that he was waiting for "Karma" to punish Panjabi, and Gupta, for attacking him and misusing "the situation for their benefits."