COVID-19: Huma Qureshi backs 100-bed hospital, Zack Snyder to help

Many celebrities are finally coming forward to lend a helping hand amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Huma Qureshi joins that list by helping Save The Children, a global, non-profit organization launch a 100-bed hospital with an oxygen plant in Delhi. Notably, Save The Children is known for working toward protecting children's rights. And in this endeavor, Zack Snyder is lending support.

'Working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi'

The Badlapur actress posted about the initiative on social media, and also requested support from her fans. She wrote, "I've joined hands with @stc_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support us. (sic)" Snyder joined in, and made a similar announcement.

Joined hands to help Delhi fight the pandemic, says Snyder

Qureshi's 'Army of the Dead' director also announced his involvement

In a detailed video, Qureshi said, "The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery....help breath life back into Delhi." Her Army of the Dead director, Snyder, also informed about his involvement with the same initiative on social media.

Many celebrities have extended their help during the pandemic

Apart from Qureshi-Snyder, many known faces from the film industry are lending a helping hand in their own way. Like, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna have donated oxygen cylinders, while Ajay Devgn and TV actor Gurmeet Chaudhary have helped set-up medical facilities for COVID-19 patients. Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, and Reese Witherspoon have also come forward to help India.

India's COVID-19 crisis is worsening; many states facing oxygen shortage

Due to the rising number of cases, several states are facing an oxygen shortage. Many have lost their lives due to the lack of oxygen. The Supreme Court recently formed a 12-member national task force to assess the availability and distribution of medical oxygen across India. India reported 3.29 lakh new infections and 3,876 deaths today. The active cases currently stand over 37 lakh.