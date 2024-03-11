Happy birthday, Jodie Comer: Her standout scenes in 'Killing Eve'
From skyrocketing to stardom with Killing Eve to gracing recent blockbusters like Free Guy, Jodie Comer has emerged as Hollywood's most sought-after actor. Navigating through the realms of intense dramas and lighthearted comedies, Comer has seamlessly transitioned from one compelling role to another. On her 31st birthday, let's take a look at Comer's most unforgettable moments as the enigmatic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve.
Villanelle's introduction
In Season 1, Villanelle's character is introduced with a skillful blend of playfulness and cruelty. The scene is set in an ice cream shop in Vienna where Villanelle, irritated with a little girl's selective smiles, performs a mischievous act. As she walks away, she deliberately knocks the girl's sundae onto her shirt. This calculated moment establishes Villanelle's unpredictable persona—foreshadowing the thrilling narrative that unfolds.
First meeting of Eve and Villanelle
The year 2018 gave the sizzling showdown between Eve (Sandra Oh), the razor-sharp MI5 officer, and Villanelle, a ruthless assassin. Their first encounter unfolds in a hospital where Villanelle—posing as a nurse—aims to eliminate the survivor of her attack. As Eve interrogates the victim, a chance bathroom meeting leaves an indelible mark on Villanelle. The sight of Eve's dark, curly hair captivates Villanelle instantly.
'Do you know how to dispose of a body?'
As Villanelle recuperates from a stab wound in Season 2 opener, she finds herself sharing a hospital ward with Gabriel—a teenager coping with the loss of his parents. Remarkably devoid of empathy, Villanelle exploits the situation for her escape plans. The story takes a dark turn when Villanelle breaks Gabriel's neck after masking a sinister intent behind apparent empathy—leading to a tragic outcome.
When Villanelle kills Julian 'nice and neat'
After being robbed of crucial antibiotics, she takes refuge in Julian's (a mentally disturbed man who kidnaps Villanelle) eerie, doll-filled home to recover from her injuries. Struggling to fight back, she grapples with her injuries until finally reaching a breaking point. The episode follows as Eve and MI5 arrive to discover Julian's lifeless body on a stairlift, his mouth stuffed with a toilet brush.