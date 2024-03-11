Next Article

Jodie Comer celebrates her 31st birthday on Monday

Happy birthday, Jodie Comer: Her standout scenes in 'Killing Eve'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 11, 202402:10 am

What's the story From skyrocketing to stardom with Killing Eve to gracing recent blockbusters like Free Guy, Jodie Comer has emerged as Hollywood's most sought-after actor. Navigating through the realms of intense dramas and lighthearted comedies, Comer has seamlessly transitioned from one compelling role to another. On her 31st birthday, let's take a look at Comer's most unforgettable moments as the enigmatic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve.

#1

Villanelle's introduction

In Season 1, Villanelle's character is introduced with a skillful blend of playfulness and cruelty. The scene is set in an ice cream shop in Vienna where Villanelle, irritated with a little girl's selective smiles, performs a mischievous act. As she walks away, she deliberately knocks the girl's sundae onto her shirt. This calculated moment establishes Villanelle's unpredictable persona—foreshadowing the thrilling narrative that unfolds.

#2

First meeting of Eve and Villanelle

The year 2018 gave the sizzling showdown between Eve (Sandra Oh), the razor-sharp MI5 officer, and Villanelle, a ruthless assassin. Their first encounter unfolds in a hospital where Villanelle—posing as a nurse—aims to eliminate the survivor of her attack. As Eve interrogates the victim, a chance bathroom meeting leaves an indelible mark on Villanelle. The sight of Eve's dark, curly hair captivates Villanelle instantly.

#3

'Do you know how to dispose of a body?'

As Villanelle recuperates from a stab wound in Season 2 opener, she finds herself sharing a hospital ward with Gabriel—a teenager coping with the loss of his parents. Remarkably devoid of empathy, Villanelle exploits the situation for her escape plans. The story takes a dark turn when Villanelle breaks Gabriel's neck after masking a sinister intent behind apparent empathy—leading to a tragic outcome.

#4

When Villanelle kills Julian 'nice and neat'

After being robbed of crucial antibiotics, she takes refuge in Julian's (a mentally disturbed man who kidnaps Villanelle) eerie, doll-filled home to recover from her injuries. Struggling to fight back, she grapples with her injuries until finally reaching a breaking point. The episode follows as Eve and MI5 arrive to discover Julian's lifeless body on a stairlift, his mouth stuffed with a toilet brush.