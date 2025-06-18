What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of hypocrisy by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

According to a report shared by EXPRESS, Seward criticized Markle for sharing her personal moments with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children on social media on Father's Day (June 15).

"They begged for privacy, and now suddenly Meghan is flooding the marketplace with photographs of their children," she said.