'Begged for privacy...': Meghan Markle criticized for Father's Day post
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of hypocrisy by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.
According to a report shared by EXPRESS, Seward criticized Markle for sharing her personal moments with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children on social media on Father's Day (June 15).
"They begged for privacy, and now suddenly Meghan is flooding the marketplace with photographs of their children," she said.
Criticism
'Everything they do online...': Seward on Markle's Father's Day posts
Seward further questioned the motive behind Markle's social media activity, saying, "Everything they do online is aimed at them being able to make more money—otherwise why on earth would they do it?"
This statement comes in light of a Father's Day video Markle shared featuring Prince Harry and their children, which has been part of the criticism.
Controversial moments
Markle's past controversies
Markle's social media activity has been under scrutiny before as well.
In January, she was criticized for using the California wildfires as a photo opportunity.
She was seen wearing a protective mask and baseball cap as she distributed food parcels at a kiosk and comforted a victim of the wildfires.
This incident further fueled accusations of her seeking publicity through personal and sensitive situations.