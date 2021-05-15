'Money Heist 5' wraps filming, cast poses one last time

'Money Heist' season five shoot is finally wrapped

Netflix has announced that it has finished shooting the fifth and penultimate season of their hit Spanish series La Casa de Papel, more popularly known as Money Heist. There will be 10 episodes in the upcoming season five, and fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite characters to be back in action. Netflix shared a photo of the cast coming together one last time.

Photograph

Bella Ciao! Cast bids goodbye in a candid photo

On the sad occasion of the final season, Netflix shared a photo on their Twitter account featuring the cast members. The photo perfectly captures the actors in a candid moment as they're clad in their trademark red jumpsuits. Netflix thanked the fans around the world for their immense support. "We can't wait to show you how this story ends (sic)," the post read.

Twitter Post

'Started as a heist, ended as a family'

What started as a heist, ended as a family.



It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist.



Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

Cast

Fans are wondering why Alicia Sierra isn't in the photo

Season five will see the return of our favorite characters - Professor (Alvaro Morte), Tokyo (Ursula Cobero), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), and Lisbon (Itziar Ituno). Alba Flores, who played Nairobi, doesn't feature in the photograph, hinting that her character is done for good. Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is also missing, and fans have questions.

Cliffhanger

Will the Professor survive after being held at guponit?

Season 4 of Money Heist ended on a huge cliffhanger as Sierra holds the Professor at gunpoint. Surprisingly, she sings the resistance song Bella Ciao as the credit rolls in the season 4 finale. With no release date announced for the fifth season, fans have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens next. Will the Professor survive? Only time will tell.

Farewell

Berlin and Professor bid farewell to the show

The actors who portray the roles of Professor and Berlin said goodbye to the show via social media. Alvaro Morte thanked the fans in his post and said that he would miss having such a good time playing Professor. Pedro Alonso (Berlin) also thanked Morte and said, "One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey."

Origin

Netflix breathed new life into the Spanish crime drama

Money Heist originally started off as La Casa de Papel on a Spanish channel called Antena 3 in 2017. The show didn't get many eyeballs there but was later acquired by Netflix. Thanks to its worldwide reach and dubbing in multiple languages, Money Heist became one of the most-watched non-English shows on the streaming platform and one of the most-watched shows overall as well.

Adaptation

'Money Heist' to become a K-drama soon

The series has been such a worldwide phenomenon that Netflix is now developing a Korean adaptation of the show. The 12-episode first season will be made in collaboration with BH Entertainment and Contents Zium. Netflix has even announced the cast of the show including Yoo Ji-Tae as the Professor, Park Hae-Soo as Berlin, Jun Jung-Seo as Tokyo, and Park Jung Woo as Rio.