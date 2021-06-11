Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-4: 'Resident Evil,' 'Godzilla,' and more anime

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:10 am

After three incredible days of new teasers, announcements, and cast interviews, Netflix's 'Geeked Week' returned for day four. After wrapping up television shows and movies, today, it was all about animation. Fans eagerly waited to get the latest updates from their favorite animated shows like Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Godzilla: Singular Point, and more. And they were not disappointed!

Details

'Masters of the Universe' animated series teaser out, cast revealed

Showrunner Kevin Smith revealed a teaser for the Masters of the Universe: Revelation, taking us back to our childhood days. There was everything we looked forward to, be it the "swords, skeletons, '80s synth, or steampunk horses." We can't wait to see Skeletor and He-Man battle it out, yet again. The star-studded cast includes Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Alicia Silverstone, and more.

Twitter Post

Teaser: Mark Hamill is here for 'Masters of the Universe'

the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has everything: swords, skeletons, '80s synth, steampunk horses, every color visible to the human eye, and, of course, Mark Hamill. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cFsLvogp4v — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Teaser

'The Loud House' coming to Netflix, 'Shaman King' teaser unveiled

The Loud House is returning on Netflix as an animated movie on August 20. Things are about to get a little 'LOUD'er, as the Loud family travels to Scotland and finds out that they are descendants of Scottish Royalty. Meanwhile, Shaman King is coming on August 9. The 30-second-long teaser shows Oyamada Manta, a 13-year-old boy, who runs into Asakura Yoh, a shaman.

Twitter Post

'Shaman King': Who'll gain the power to alter the world?

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Horror

'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway' trailer revealed, 'Exception' anime series announced

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway takes place 12 years after the events of its prequel Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack. Fans were also treated with its intense new trailer. Taking all the geeks by surprise, Netflix even announced an entirely new series! Yes, Exception is a space horror anime series from Hirotaka Adachi, and the characters are designed by the Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Projects

Netflix also unveiled first-look photos, trailers of other anime

Netflix shared a new trailer from Edens Zero, a space fantasy anime created by Hiro Mashima. It's coming on August 26. Make My Day is an upcoming anime series about "mysterious creatures" that appear from the "dark underground" and attack humans. The first look of the series was also revealed. Bright: Samurai Soul is an anime set in the world of Netflix's movie Bright.

Twitter Post

Netflix shares the first look of 'Make My Day'

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix.



On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Zombies

Zack Snyder announces new series, 'Resident Evil' is coming back

Zack Snyder talked about his new project outside of the Army of the Dead universe. Titled Twilight of the Gods, it's an animated series based on Norse mythology, including characters like Thor and Loki. Meanwhile, fans got a glimpse at the first few minutes of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It follows a zombie outbreak through the lens of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Twitter Post

Meet the cast of 'Twilight of the Gods'

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Crossover

'Transformers War For Cybertron trilogy' gets an epic crossover

Transformers: War For Cybertron trilogy fans were in for a surprise when they saw the first look photos of the special crossover with Beast Wars. Netflix also confirmed that the third and final season is coming on July 29. Meanwhile, Godzilla: Singular Point anime is headed to the streaming platform on June 24. It's a Godzilla story like you've never heard or seen before.

Twitter Post

Teaser: An all new story about 'Godzilla' is here