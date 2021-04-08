The recent COVID-19 surge has been hard on the entertainment industry with many actors getting infected and shoots being halted. Amid all that, actor Amit Sadh, known for films like Kai Po Che!, has decided to go "offline" from social media and not post snippets from his life anymore. Meanwhile, noted TV and film actor Samir Soni too bid adieu to Instagram.

Sadh shared a long post and talked about the tough time the country is facing. "I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better," a part of it read.

Sadh also highlighted the bad situation Mumbai is facing, where new curbs have been imposed to stop the spread of the virus. In this light, he urged his followers to help those who are less fortunate. "Help the daily wage earners because they suffer the most. Life must go on even though I feel burdened. We cannot behave that everything is okay," he wrote.

However, before signing off, Sadh assured his fans that he was "not abandoning" them and that they can "reach out" to him, like always. "When a need for conversation arises, reach out to me on my DM like you all usually do," he wrote. "Let's not be careless, listen to the authorities, listen to the science, watch out for each other," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Soni had a different reason to quit social media. He posted a picture of himself with a text that read, "The more Instagram posts I see, the more I feel like a dinosaur on the verge of extinction." He captioned it as, "Good luck, you fine young people, it's au revoir from Uncle Sam." Recently, actor Aamir Khan also called it quits.

