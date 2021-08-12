'Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2' promo: Was it needed though?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 07:23 pm

'Bade Achche Lagte Hain' stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta

Producer Ekta Kapoor just dropped the first promo of Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2. She is bringing back the popular show with a new cast and this time the iconic characters of Ram and Priya will be played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, respectively. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the original, it was about how two strangers found love after marriage.

Promo shows why Ram-Priya are single in their 30s

In the video, Ram (38) and Priya (32) are at a party, discussing why they're still single. Answering it, Ram explains that marriage has three stages — one where you have options but wait for a better one. The second is where the person you want leaves you heartbroken and the third is where you are fine with anyone but have no options left.

A simple irony in the video makes it interesting

Further, Priya wants to know at which stage he is in. Ram replies that he is between second and third stage, which she admits is common between them. And the irony is, soon after, she mentions that she is allergic to paneer, which Ram is seen relishing in the video. Then a voiceover says, "Shaadi ke baad, pyaar hote hote ho hi jata hai."

Parmar is fine, but accepting Mehta will be difficult

First of all, Ekta recreating the same storyline with a different star cast is similar to Bollywood making remakes of classics. Secondly, Mehta might be a talented actor, but does not suit the character of Ram, which was made iconic by Kapoor. It will be difficult for him to fill those shoes, while Parmar seems to have the potential to do justice to Priya.

The original had a successful run of 644 episodes

Ekta made the announcement a few days ago in an Instagram video call with Kapoor and Tanwar. She said, "The girl looks exactly as pretty as you Sakshi but Ram the boy looks nothing like you. What stays with the character is Ram's loneliness." The original began to air in May 2011 and then, had a successful run of 644 episodes till July 2014.