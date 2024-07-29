In short Simplifying... In short Anjini Dhawan, Bollywood's new face and niece of Varun Dhawan, is known for her dancing skills and close ties with Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor.

She has worked as an assistant director on 'Coolie No 1' and has expressed interest in the makeup and skincare industry.

Anjini Dhawan will debut in Bollywood through 'Binny And Family'

Who is Bollywod's new debutante, Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan

What's the story Anjini Dhawan, the niece of renowned Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, is stepping into Bollywood with the upcoming Hindi film Binny And Family. The film's poster was released on Monday and the movie will premiere on August 30. As the granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan and daughter of Siddharth Dhawan (Varun's cousin), she is a part of the esteemed Dhawan family in Bollywood. Before her debut, let's find out more about her.

Social presence

Anjini is popular on Instagram even before her debut film

Anjini has made several public appearances and frequently shares photos on her Instagram account. Her posts often showcase her impressive dancing skills, as seen in several videos she has shared. Moreover, she is known for her close friendship with Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, which is evident from the numerous pictures of the trio together on her Instagram page. She has already amassed over 261K followers on her verified Instagram account.

Film involvement

Anjini has previously worked on 'Coolie No 1'

Anjini's involvement in the film industry has been deep. She has worked as an assistant director on Coolie No 1, a film directed by her granduncle David Dhawan, with Varun and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. In a 2022 interview with Masala, she revealed her future plans apart from acting, "Makeup and skincare is something I'd definitely want to step into in the future only because I personally enjoy learning and knowing about it so much."

Upcoming film

Know more about her upcoming movie

Coming back to Binny And Family, the movie, also starring Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri, is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathi. The film's logline reads, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki."