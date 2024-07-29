In short Simplifying... In short Anjini, Varun Dhawan's niece and daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, is making her Bollywood debut with 'Binny And Family'.

'Binny And Family': Varun's niece Anjini's debut locks release date

By Isha Sharma 02:19 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood is set to introduce a new talent, Anjini Dhawan, niece of actor Varun Dhawan. The young actor will make her acting debut in the upcoming film Binny And Family, slated for release on August 30. The film's producer, Ektaa R Kapoor, announced the news on social media with a poster featuring Dhawan and her on-screen family. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri and is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Anjini, daughter of Siddharth Dhawan who is a cousin to Varun, enters the film industry with strong family ties to Bollywood. Despite being a newcomer, she already boasts a significant social media following. With over 2,60,000 followers on Instagram. Other members of the Dhawan family in showbiz are filmmaker David Dhawan and Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, who has helmed Desi Boyz and Dishoom, etc.

Karan Johar's review of the film is already out!

Renowned Bollywood personality and close friend of the Dhawan family, Karan Johar, expressed his enthusiasm for the film and its cast. He extended warm wishes to Anjini on social media. In his post, Johar wrote, "Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film... made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like sunshine! Welcome to the movies @anjini_dhawan09! You are so so lovely in the film."