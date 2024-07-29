In short Simplifying... In short Janhvi Kapoor's action sequences in 'Ulajh' were a challenge, according to Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell, due to her feminine nature.

Kapoor, who plays an IFS officer, was trained by Powell to ensure authenticity.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast, has created a buzz with its trailer and a trending track, 'Shaukan'.

The special preview screenings sold out quickly, leading to additional shows being added.

Hollywood choreographer trains Janhvi Kapoor for action

'Ulajh': Why 'Gladiator' stunt-director found working with Janhvi Kapoor 'difficult'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 pm Jul 29, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Nick Powell, renowned for his work in Hollywood blockbusters like Born Identity, Gladiator, and The Last Samurai, has choreographed the action sequences in Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming espionage thriller, Ulajh. Powell described the challenge of training Kapoor, known for her feminine persona, to convincingly portray a spy character. In the film, set to release on Friday (August 2), Kapoor plays India's youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who becomes entangled in a perilous conspiracy.

Statement

'Making her do an action sequence...was difficult'

The Hollywood stunt director spoke extensively about Kapoor's action sequences. He stated, "Janhvi is so feminine, and making her do an action sequence and trying to make her look as someone who is punching people, hurting them, of course, because she is afraid and does not intend to hurt them deliberately was difficult." Notably, Powell—a martial arts expert and former actor—choreographed and shot all fights in The Bourne Identity, winning Fight Choreographer of the Year.

Role insight

Kapoor shed light on how Powell 'ensured' training for 'IFS'

Meanwhile, Kapoor, playing an IFS officer in Ulajh, spoke about the common misconceptions surrounding the role. She emphasized, "Through Ulajh, I gained insight into the skill sets required to be an IFS officer." "For my character Suhana, we kept this authenticity intact. While I didn't undergo combat training, Nick Powell ensured that the essential action training went more in the zone and authentic for an IFS."

Film preview

'Ulajh' creates buzz with star-studded cast, crew

Ulajh, penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, has already stirred significant interest with its trailer. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Adding to the film's anticipation is the catchy, sultry track titled Shaukan, which has been trending on social media.

Screenings update

'Ulajh' preview screenings sell out, additional shows added

The special preview screenings of Ulajh﻿, scheduled for Saturday (July 27) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, sold out within 30 minutes of availability on ticketing outlets. Due to the overwhelming response, the film's makers have decided to add fan screenings in three additional cities. Kapoor expressed her excitement about these special pre-release screenings for fans across multiple cities and was thrilled at how quickly the shows were booked.