Decoding the reasons behind the failure of 'Fantastic Four' films
What's the story
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to introduce The Fantastic Four in Phase 6, following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.
The reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, features a star-studded cast with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn playing the leads.
However, the franchise has had a rocky past with several reboots failing to leave a lasting impact on audiences.
Let's take a look at what went wrong with the previous adaptations.
Unreleased debut
'Fantastic Four' (1994)
The first attempt to bring the Fantastic Four to the big screen was in 1994, with a film that never got an official release.
It was produced by Roger Corman and Bernd Eichinger, and this version was often dismissed as a "B-grade" take on the superhero team.
Its low-budget production and lack of quality led to its failure, with pirated copies and clips circulating online instead of an official release.
Short-lived success
'Fantastic Four' (2005) and 'Rise of the Silver Surfer' (2007)
The Fantastic Four finally made a successful big-screen debut in 2005, with a cast that included Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Kerry Washington, and Julian McMahon.
This origin story followed the team's journey as they adjusted to their new abilities after being exposed to cosmic rays.
Despite its initial success and then getting a sequel in 2007, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the franchise struggled to maintain its momentum, soon getting scrapped.
Franchise woes
Why did the franchise fail to take off?
Several factors contributed to the struggles of the Fantastic Four franchise.
One major issue was the decision to kill off Doctor Doom in Film 1, limiting the potential for character development and conflict in future installments.
Additionally, Reed Richards never fully explored his powers, which disappointed fans who expected more from this character.
The location restrictions also hindered storytelling possibilities, with most of the action taking place in New York City instead of exploring other locations as seen in comics.
Failed reboot
'The Fantastic Four' (2015)
In 2015, director Josh Trank attempted to reboot the franchise with a new cast including Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Toby Kebbell.
However, this version was met with even more criticism and disappointment from audiences who struggled to connect with these characters.
Behind-the-scenes issues also plagued this reboot as Trank's original cut failed to satisfy Fox executives, leading them to demand reshoots, which ultimately killed the film.
Future prospects
Will Marvel's upcoming reboot break the chain of bad adaptations?
With high hopes riding on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, MCU fans are eagerly awaiting its release.
The film decided to include Galactus and Silver Surfer, making fans believe that they can be potential game-changers.
Despite some issues reported during test screenings, it remains to be seen whether MCU can correct these before the final showdown on July 25.
Only time will tell if this reboot can finally break the franchise's long-standing curse of underwhelming performances.