What's the story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to introduce The Fantastic Four in Phase 6, following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, features a star-studded cast with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn playing the leads.

However, the franchise has had a rocky past with several reboots failing to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Let's take a look at what went wrong with the previous adaptations.