Delay UP polls, court urges election body amid Omicron fears
The Allahabad High Court has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a few months. It also called for a ban on poll-related gatherings and rallies. The court made the request while hearing an unconnected bail petition in view of the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.
What did the court say?
"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave (of COVID-19)," Justice Shekhar Yadav said. "Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai (if there is life, there is everything)," he added. "Gram Panchayat elections and the Bengal Assembly elections infected a lot of people, which caused many deaths as well," he further remarked.