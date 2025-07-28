How Delhi government's new logistics policy will affect you

The Delhi government is all set to unveil its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025. The initiative aims to revamp the capital's freight network, reduce congestion, and combat pollution. The plan focuses on creating logistics hubs, green corridors, and tech-driven solutions. It also includes relocating warehouses, consolidating freight at Urban Consolidation and Logistics Distribution Centers (UCLDCs), and encouraging electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries.

Freight statistics Delhi sees freight movement on a massive scale daily Delhi handles 10 lakh tons of freight every day via 1.93 lakh vehicles, nearly a fifth of which are just passing through. Trucks carrying construction material, textiles, fruits and vegetables, and food products account for most of the freight movement. The lack of organized warehousing zones pushes these vehicles into the city's core, blocking arterial roads and deteriorating air quality.

Strategic measures Measures will help reduce emissions The draft policy seeks to address these issues by relocating the warehouses to the city's outskirts and consolidating freight at modern UCLDCs. Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said such measures will cut vehicular emissions and lower congestion at hotspots such as Azadpur, Ghazipur, Naraina, and Karol Bagh. He also noted that last-mile deliveries shall increasingly be shifted to electric and CNG vehicles under this new policy.

Action plan Policy mentions 16 important action points The policy features 16 key action points. They include 24/7 operations at logistics parks, a digital delivery management system, as well as designated commercial parking areas with loading bays, developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. UCLDCs shall consolidate cargo to reduce trips, while clean fuel vehicles will ensure sustainable last-mile delivery.