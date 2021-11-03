J&J vaccine's 1cr doses ready for export after CDL nod

J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses have been cleared by the CDL.

American firm Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine shots, manufactured in India by Hyderabad-based Biological E, are ready for export, News18 reported. Just last week, six batches containing more than one crore doses of the vaccine were cleared by the country's top laboratory, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The crucial CDL nod has paved the way for the vaccine's export that has been pending for over a month due to insufficient data. It will help India fulfil its promise of sending 80 lakh J&J vaccine doses by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership. India had resumed vaccine exports after halting it for several months.

Statement

J&J awaiting DCGI's approval

"The doses have been cleared by the CDL in Kasauli. The company has expressed the intent to export those doses. According to Form 28 (required for the grant of licence) filled by the company, the vaccine will be exported," a government official told News18. Now, the batches can be exported after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves the report sent by CDL.

Details

Why can't the doses be used in India?

Since September, J&J's vaccine batches were stuck at the CDL due to pending data which was submitted late last month. Thereafter, the CDL cleared the shots and sent a report to the DCGI's office. However, the vaccines cannot be used domestically as the Indian government has not accepted J&J's request for legal protection against liabilities.

Vaccination

How is India's vaccination drive going?

Since beginning its vaccination program, India has administered more than 107 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Its vaccination coverage is the second largest after China. Over 53% of the Indian population have received at least one dose while around 24% are fully vaccinated. However, the country is yet to start giving out vaccines to the under-18 population.