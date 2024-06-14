In brief Simplifying... In brief Following a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including a tragic bus crash that killed 10 pilgrims, security forces are on high alert.

Intelligence reports suggest potential threats in Poonch and Rajouri districts, prompting increased vigilance.

Meanwhile, leaders from terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen have reportedly met in Pakistan, hinting at a possible escalation of violence.

By Chanshimla Varah 07:15 pm Jun 14, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter near the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir this week, News18 reported on Friday. The slain terrorists have now been identified as Rihaan, a high-ranking commander of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and his personal security officer. Rihaan was discovered carrying an M4 rifle equipped with a night scope and a MICRO satellite communication device, typically procured for the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Terror attacks

4 terror attacks in J&K

The encounter came as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed four terror attacks in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts this week, resulting in 11 deaths, including a Central Reserve Police Force jawan and two terrorists. In the Reasi incident, unidentified terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a gorge in the hilly region. At least 10 pilgrims died, and 33 others were injured.

Meeting details

Terrorist leaders reportedly met in Pakistan after attack

Following the terror attack in Raesi on June 9, top leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen reportedly convened in Rawalakot, Pakistan. The next day, Jaish commander Rezak and Hizbul deputy commander Khalid met, News18 reported. During speeches in Rawalakot, a call to "bleed India more like yesterday" was made, indicating a potential escalation of violence.

Security measures

Security forces on high alert following intelligence reports

Meanwhile, a search and cordon operation has been initiated in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district following the suspicious movement of two individuals. Security forces also have been put on high alert following intelligence reports about possible terrorist attacks, particularly in Poonch and Rajouri districts. These areas have seen a rise in terror activities over the past two years, prompting increased vigilance from security forces.