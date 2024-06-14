J&K: Slain Jaish leader was carrying Pakistan Army satellite device
Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter near the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir this week, News18 reported on Friday. The slain terrorists have now been identified as Rihaan, a high-ranking commander of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and his personal security officer. Rihaan was discovered carrying an M4 rifle equipped with a night scope and a MICRO satellite communication device, typically procured for the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force.
4 terror attacks in J&K
The encounter came as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed four terror attacks in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts this week, resulting in 11 deaths, including a Central Reserve Police Force jawan and two terrorists. In the Reasi incident, unidentified terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a gorge in the hilly region. At least 10 pilgrims died, and 33 others were injured.
Terrorist leaders reportedly met in Pakistan after attack
Following the terror attack in Raesi on June 9, top leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen reportedly convened in Rawalakot, Pakistan. The next day, Jaish commander Rezak and Hizbul deputy commander Khalid met, News18 reported. During speeches in Rawalakot, a call to "bleed India more like yesterday" was made, indicating a potential escalation of violence.
Security forces on high alert following intelligence reports
Meanwhile, a search and cordon operation has been initiated in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district following the suspicious movement of two individuals. Security forces also have been put on high alert following intelligence reports about possible terrorist attacks, particularly in Poonch and Rajouri districts. These areas have seen a rise in terror activities over the past two years, prompting increased vigilance from security forces.