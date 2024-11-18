Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into three cases of violence in Manipur, including a murder, an attack on a CRPF post, and a violent incident in Jakuradhor Karong.

Amidst ongoing unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding meetings to restore peace, while political tensions rise with the National People's Party withdrawing support from the BJP-led Manipur government.

The situation has also drawn criticism from Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NIA has taken over probe into Manipur violence

NIA takes over probe into 3 cases of Manipur violence

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:22 pm Nov 18, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of three cases of recent violence in Manipur. The decision comes after a review by the Union Home Ministry, which is closely monitoring the situation in the state. The state government has handed over the Jiribam case files to the NIA, which has re-registered them under various legal sections, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Case overview

Details of the 3 cases under NIA investigation

The first case pertains to the murder and burning of a Hmar woman in Jiribam district on November 7, which intensified violence in the region. Six members of a Meitei family went missing, some bodies were later recovered near the Manipur-Assam border. The second case relates to an attack on a CRPF post and Borobekra police station on November 11. The third case relates to Jakuradhor Karong, where armed miscreants fired on police stations and set ablaze houses and shops.

Unrest continues

Home minister's response and ongoing unrest in Manipur

In light of these incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding review meetings in Delhi. He has directed security officials and the Manipur government to restore peace. Meanwhile, unrest persists in Manipur's Imphal valley, with mobs targeting residences of ministers and MLAs. Civil society groups have called for decisive action against armed groups or threatened further public unrest.

Political tensions

State cabinet's request and opposition leader's statement

The state cabinet has sought a review of AFSPA's re-imposition in six police station areas. Opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh stressed, "There is complete breakdown of the Constitutional machinery." After a high-level meeting chaired by Shah, the Centre is mulling deploying more troops. Current deployments are concentrated on maintaining law and order in hilly and valley areas, especially around Jiribam district. DG CRPF Anish Dayal has been sent to take stock of the situation and report to the Home Ministry.

Political fallout

Withdrawal of support and criticism from Meghalaya CM

Political tensions have also escalated, with the National People's Party pulling support from the BJP-led Manipur government over law and order concerns. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma slammed his Manipur counterpart for not doing enough to quell the continuing violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.