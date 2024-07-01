In brief Simplifying... In brief The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the scorecards for NEET-UG 2024, including those who retook the exam due to a grace marks controversy.

The retest was offered to 1,563 students who experienced time loss at six centers due to a delayed start.

The retest was offered to 1,563 students who experienced time loss at six centers due to a delayed start. Amidst ongoing legal petitions, the Centre is considering conducting future NEET UG exams online.

The results were declared on Sunday

No candidate who retook NEET-UG scored full marks

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:35 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The National Testing Agency said on Monday that none of the 813 candidates who retook the NEET-UG exam on June 23 got full marks. Now the number of toppers has dropped from 67 to 61. The NTA—which published the results Sunday—had conducted a re-examination for 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks due to lost time during their May 5 examination. However, only half of these students appeared for the retest at seven centers in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya.

Updates

Revised scorecards and final answer key available

The NTA has announced that updated scorecards for all NEET(UG) 2024 candidates—including those who appeared in the retest on June 23—are now accessible on their official website. The final answer key for the NEET-UG retest was released at around 1:30pm on June 30. The NEET-UG exam is a critical determinant for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses across India's government and private institutions.

Background

Retest held due to controversy over grace marks

The decision for a retest was made following a controversy surrounding grace marks awarded to students affected by time loss at six centers due to a delayed start. The Centre informed the Supreme Court that these grace marks would be withdrawn, and the 1,563 affected students would have the opportunity to retake the test. The original NEET-UG exam was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, with over 23 lakh candidates participating.

Forward-Looking

Future NEET UG examinations may go online

Several other petitions regarding the NEET UG 2024 result are currently pending in the Supreme Court, with the majority set to be heard on July 8. Amidst these developments, the Centre is now contemplating the possibility of conducting NEET UG examinations online from next year. The current Parliament session also witnessed an uproar over the controversy.