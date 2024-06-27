Newborn's body found in Bengaluru train dustbin
The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a dustbin on a train in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Railway Police on Thursday. The investigation is currently being led by the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police. The infant's body, wrapped in a white cloth, was recovered from the Prasanthi Express at Yelahanka Railway Station after it arrived from Bhubaneswar.
Passengers alert authorities, investigation underway
The tragic discovery was made by passengers who promptly alerted railway authorities. The railway police suspect that the baby was born on the train and discarded in the dustbin shortly after birth. In a bid to uncover more details about this incident, police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine what exactly transpired. Further information regarding this case is still emerging.
Child trafficking network busted in Karnataka
Separately, earlier in the day, the police busted a child trafficking network operating in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, and rescued six infants aged between 11 months and 2.5 years. Four people involved in this illegal operation, including a private hospital owner and three nurses, were arrested. The accused have been identified as Mahesh, a government hospital nurse; Mehboob Shariff, a private hospital owner; and two female nurses named Sowjanya and Poornima.