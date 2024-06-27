In brief Simplifying... In brief In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a newborn's body was found in a train dustbin, with police suspecting the baby was born and discarded on the train.

In a separate event, a child trafficking ring in Karnataka's Tumakuru district was busted, leading to the rescue of six infants and the arrest of four people, including a private hospital owner and three nurses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Newborn baby found dead in train

Newborn's body found in Bengaluru train dustbin

By Chanshimla Varah 05:31 pm Jun 27, 202405:31 pm

What's the story The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a dustbin on a train in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Railway Police on Thursday. The investigation is currently being led by the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police. The infant's body, wrapped in a white cloth, was recovered from the Prasanthi Express at Yelahanka Railway Station after it arrived from Bhubaneswar.

Ongoing probe

Passengers alert authorities, investigation underway

The tragic discovery was made by passengers who promptly alerted railway authorities. The railway police suspect that the baby was born on the train and discarded in the dustbin shortly after birth. In a bid to uncover more details about this incident, police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine what exactly transpired. Further information regarding this case is still emerging.

Babies rescued

Child trafficking network busted in Karnataka

Separately, earlier in the day, the police busted a child trafficking network operating in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, and rescued six infants aged between 11 months and 2.5 years. Four people involved in this illegal operation, including a private hospital owner and three nurses, were arrested. The accused have been identified as Mahesh, a government hospital nurse; Mehboob Shariff, a private hospital owner; and two female nurses named Sowjanya and Poornima.