5 fashion mistakes that may make you look older

Written by Sneha Das Feb 28, 2023, 10:08 am 2 min read

No one wants to look old-fashioned, dumpy, or older than their age, right? However, the wrong choice of outfits and makeup can make you look more mature than your age and disrupt your overall appearance. For example, always wearing baggy and old clothes can make you look much older than you are. Here are five fashion mistakes that you need to rectify.

Wearing loose and baggy clothes

We know that the casual and laid-back look is in trend but wearing oversized and loose outfits consistently can make you look frumpy, shapeless, and older than your actual age. Voluminous tunics paired with oversized pants hide your body shape, and you appear drab. Instead, you can balance the overall look by pairing slim-fitting bottoms with an oversized top.

Wearing all black

While wearing a head-to-toe black outfit gives a slimming effect, it does make you look older by emphasizing your wrinkles and making your face look harsh. For those above 50, your skin tends to get paler, and black creates a harsh contrast bringing attention to the dark shadows under your chin and eyes. We recommend you wear black pants with a colorful top.

Wearing too many soft and pastel-colored outfits

While soft and pastel-colored outfits look great till a certain age, wearing them head-to-toe after turning 40 can make you appear older by making your skin look too pale, focusing on your wrinkles. Instead of going for an all-over neutral-colored outfit, choose baby blue, beige, or light grey for the top and pair it up with navy blue or bright pink bottoms.

Capris and pants of the wrong length

Pants, culottes, or capris of the wrong length tend to make people look older and highlight the widest part of your legs which adds weight. The wrong length can also make you look shorter and shabbier, which we wouldn't want. Instead of going for mid-calf pants, you can try trousers that end at ankle length or just above to look youthful.

Stop wearing large chunky statement necklaces

Big chunky necklaces are outdated and can make you look older and old-fashioned. Instead, opt for thin, dainty, and more elegant necklaces that make you look sophisticated and stylish while disguising your age. It will give you a more updated appearance and refine your overall look. You can choose thin necklaces in rose gold or silver chains with pendants.