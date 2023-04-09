Lifestyle

Easter 2023: Meaning, history, significance, and celebrations

April 9 this year is being celebrated as Easter to commemorate the return of Jesus Christ from the dead. People mark this occasion in several ways, right from the sunrise rituals and baptismal rites to some modern traditions of decorating eggs and consuming candies. From its meaning and history to significance and celebrations, here's everything you should know about this Christian observance.

Meaning: What is Easter all about?

Easter happens to be one of the most important Christian holidays. It is when Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead three days after being crucified by the Romans back in 30 A.D. It is believed that he was buried in a tomb on a Friday (known as Good Friday), and on the third day, he rose from the dead.

History: It is a 2,000-year-old Christian holiday

Easter is a 2,000-year-old tradition that is celebrated by Christians from around the world. Its origins can be traced back to the ancient pagan traditions and have its roots in the Jewish holiday of Passover even when Christianity didn't exist. Also called Pasha in Greek, Latin, and Arabic, the name 'Easter' is linked to the pre-Christian goddess in England named Eostre.

Significance: It marks the arrival of Spring, holds spiritual importance

Easter holds a special meaning for Christians as it symbolizes the triumph of life over death, good over evil, and hope over despair. It is all about love, joy, sacrifice, faith, reflection, charity, prayer, and salvation toward the Lord, which makes it both a religious as well as a spiritual occasion. There are a host of traditions followed on this day.

Celebrations: Feasting, church service, parades, and egg decorations

Those celebrating Easter gather with friends and family, try delicious Easter dishes, and amp up their space with themed decorations. Some also observe a fast. Devotees attend the Sunday church service, while children are encouraged to dye Easter eggs, make themed crafts like bunny ears and paper flowers, and donate to local charities. Communities hold parades and marches, with kids dressed in Easter-themed clothes.

Relevance: Why are eggs and bunnies part of the celebrations?

We are sure that this question is 'egg'-xactly what has been on your mind since the beginning. During Easter, eggs are a symbol of life and rebirth, and so has been believed since ancient times. On the other hand, the Easter bunny or rabbit represents fertility and abundance, which is thought to bring gifts and candy baskets to kids on the occasion.