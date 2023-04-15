Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Mandira Bedi! Revealing secrets behind her envious physique

Here's wishing Mandira Bedi a very happy birthday

The actor turns 51 today! Mandira Bedi is one of the fittest names in Tinseltown and is known for her age-defying physique. And well, her envious body is not a result of wish fulfillment but the constant efforts she has taken to push past her limits. On her birthday, here are the secrets that keep her fit in her fifties!

Irrespective of time and place, Bedi likes to sweat hard

Bedi doesn't allow her jam-packed schedules and travel plans to hinder her fitness routine. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the popular TV presenter said, "You can do a complete bodyweight workout without any equipment." "Also, you can always pack in things like running shoes, resistance bands, and skipping ropes, which are light and hardly take up space in your luggage," she added.

When traveling, she works out in a hotel room!

She works out five days a week; and enjoys swimming

The actor who rose to fame after her stint in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge follows a strict exercise regimen. She keeps trying different workout formats, which are nothing short of inspiration, especially for women. It's known that she hits the gym five days a week, includes cardio exercises almost every day, and also enjoys swimming. However, on weekends, she generally enjoys cakes and chocolates!

Her fitness routine is not for the fainthearted

Bedi has two workout schedules in place. Plan 1 includes jumping jacks, inch walks, shoulder raises, lateral raises, upright rows with kettlebells, and push-ups. Plan 2 involves jump squats, alternate toe touch with dumbbells, plank jacks, shoulder dumbbell raises with squats, burpees with vertical steps, sit-ups, jumping jacks, and calf raises. The total workout time for each set is 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

The 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo' actor loves running; participates in marathons

Apart from training hard at the gym, Bedi also enjoys some outdoor physical activities to keep herself fit. One of them is running and believe us, she's pretty fond of it. Sharing with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I usually run once every ten days but when it's the monsoon, I run all through the season. So far, I have done two half marathons."

Running her way to give you some 'fitspiration'

Coffee in mornings, bananas before workout: Bedi keeps it simple

Diet plays a major role in Bedi's fitness. She's a vegetarian (though she eats eggs) and prefers home-cooked food. As per reports, she begins her mornings with a glass of cold coffee and eats a banana as a pre-workout snack before fitness sessions. Her lunch menu includes dal, sabzi, and roti, whereas it's the salad for the night to keep her dinner scenes light.