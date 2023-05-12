Lifestyle

Invisible heroes: Uncovering the hidden challenges faced by nursing staff

May 12, 2023

Let's make their contributions count

On International Nurses Day, we honor the incredible nurses who selflessly care for us when we are sick. They face many tough challenges every day in order to meet the high expectations of society. They also carry emotional burdens while caring for others. Let's take a moment to recognize their unwavering dedication and the important role they play in maintaining our health and wellness.

The tragic case of a teenage patient

Sumayya Basheer C, a nursing officer at AIIMS Delhi, shared a recent incident involving a teenager with blood cancer. She narrates, "The child was admitted to our hospital for over two months, and his condition was stable during treatment. However, his condition suddenly deteriorated due to a brain hemorrhage." Basheer adds, "The patient fell unconscious and required a ventilator."

Unjustly, Basheer had to bear the blame that was misplaced

On getting to know this, the attendants' tone changed dramatically and they started hurling blame at the nurses. "These incidents usually occur in our workplaces. The attendants refuse to accept the reality and it causes a lot of problems for us. We are also humans and we also have the same feelings as that of the attendants," Basheer shares with a heavy heart.

Nurses get blamed for patients' deterioration by attendants, frequently

It breaks the nurses' hearts when family members hastily think they are to blame for their beloved's illness, without considering other factors. "Attendants sometimes think that it is because of our negligence that their child's condition worsened," sighs Basheer. Sadly, the young soul could not defy the grasp of mortality and breathed his last within the hospital's walls.

Constant reminder of how delicate life can be: Anu Maheshwari

Just like Basheer's experience, numerous other nurses encounter similar challenges. "It's truly heartbreaking to witness patients' suffering, especially when we can't always make it all go away. Sometimes, despite giving our best, some patients do not get better or receive challenging news about their demise. It's a constant reminder of how delicate life can be," says Anu Maheshwari, nursing manager at Railway Hospital, Dhanbad.

Sandhya Tung encountered a patient who responded with hostility

26-year-old Sandhya Tung, a staff nurse at Himalayan Hospital in Dehradun, faced a challenging encounter when a patient responded with hostility despite her dedicated care. Although disheartening, Tung chose to approach the situation with empathy. "I focused on providing the best possible care, and tried to understand that his behavior might be influenced by fear, pain, or personal factors," shares Tung.

The invaluable contributions of nurses are frequently overlooked

Nurses like Sumayya Basheer, Anu Maheshwari, and Sandhya Tung embody the essence of compassionate care. Their personal experiences shed light on the daunting challenges nurses face - the emotional weight of witnessing suffering, the immense pressure of meeting patient expectations, and the unwavering resilience required in difficult situations. Sadly, their invaluable contributions often go unnoticed. Today, let's wholeheartedly recognize and celebrate their remarkable contributions.