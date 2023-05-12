Lifestyle

International Nurses Day: Self-care tips for nurses to fight burnout

Nurses, the unsung heroes of healthcare, devote their lives to caring for others. On this International Nurses Day, let's shift the spotlight to their health and wellness. As they tirelessly care for patients, nurses must prioritize self-care and fight caregiver burnout. Here are some helpful tips for nurses to take care of themselves, recharge their energy, and keep continuing their important work.

For mental health

Nurturing mental health is vital for nurses. Engaging in activities beyond patient care can help you learn new things and feel more confident. Try new hobbies, solve puzzles, play games, read books or join a book club, visit museums or indulge in forest bathing, listen to audiobooks or podcasts while commuting to work, maintain a journal, and send letters to friends.

For physical health

Keeping your body active does not mean you have to get a gym membership. Try activities like brisk walks, dancing, swimming, or yoga. Instead of taking the lift, take the stairs and commute via public transport to get some extra steps in. Pack a healthy lunch and plan your meals for the week. Find exercises you enjoy and prioritize a good night's sleep.

For spiritual wellbeing

Taking care of your spiritual well-being is important for your overall self-care. Start a gratitude journal to experience its many benefits. Volunteer for a cause that excites you, declutter your living space and set aside "think time" for self-reflection. Consider joining a religious group if it resonates with you. If you are still unsure, here are more ways to practice spirituality as a beginner.

For emotional wellbeing

Nursing can be tough on your emotions, so it's important to find healthy ways to express them. Let your feelings flow through hobbies like drawing, cooking, or playing music. Get creative by building, making, or writing something special. Allow yourself to laugh, cry, and experience all emotions. Watch funny or motivating shows, create a happy playlist, and plan a lunch with a loved one.

For personal wellbeing

Nurses are individuals too, and it is important to nurture interests beyond their profession for personal fulfillment and a break from work. Consider exploring new hobbies like baking, sewing, gardening, or bird watching. Inject some adventure into your life with activities like hiking, canoeing, or cross-country skiing. Treat yourself to your favorite drink and pamper yourself by getting your hair and nails done.