5 reasons why goat milk is an excellent skincare ingredient

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 08, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Goat milk can be used directly to cleanse the skin.

Goat milk is nutritious and often given to babies who find it hard to digest cow's milk. And now, it has also caught the imagination of the beauty industry. It has been dubbed as a natural skincare ingredient. The milk contains fatty acids that can help repair the skin barrier. Notably, goat milk is suitable for all skin types. Here's more.

#1 It cleanses your skin

A goat milk soap is a gentle and effective skin cleanser. Most commercially made soaps have harsh surfactants that strip away the natural oils of the skin, leaving it feeling dry and tight. But goat milk has high amounts of fats, particularly caprylic acid, which helps in gently removing the dirt from your skin without removing the skin's natural fatty acids.

#2 It is a gentle exfoliator

Goat milk is a natural and gentle exfoliator. It contains the alpha-hydroxy acid--lactic acid--an ingredient found in popular chemical exfoliants. For people with sensitive skin, a goat milk exfoliant is a much better bet than physical scrubs that are known to leave microtears on the skin. You can either use it directly on your face or choose a product that contains goat milk.

#3 It prevents acne

The presence of lactic acid and anti-microbial properties in goat milk may also help in preventing acne. Lactic acid effectively aids in opening blocked pores. The anti-microbial properties of goat milk keep your pores clear of dirt, excess sebum, bacteria, and all other root causes of acne. Plus, it is also less allergenic which makes it safer to use on all skin types.

#4 It has high anti-aging properties

Goat milk is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and also contains several minerals. All this makes it an excellent hydrator, thus making it useful in delaying the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It acts as an antioxidant to improve the health of the skin. The milk also contains selenium that can protect the skin from sun damage and pigmentation.

#5 It helps treat skin dryness

Like we already said above, goat milk can be used to hydrate the skin. Those suffering from extremely dry skin problems, such as itchiness, skin irritation, and flaking, should give goat milk a try. It has high cholesterol levels that help restore hydration in the skin cells. Besides, lactic acid in it is known to be a moisture-trapping agent as well.