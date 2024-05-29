Next Article

Thailand relaxes visa rules; approves 60-day stays for travelers

By Simran Jeet 02:36 pm May 29, 202402:36 pm

What's the story In a bid to stimulate its economy via tourism, Thailand has expanded its visa rules to encourage longer stays for tourists. The Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT) has approved 60-day stays for travelers from 93 countries, up from the previous 57 nations. This initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at rejuvenating the country's tourism sector, a key component of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

New provisions

Extended stays for students and remote workers

The TAT is not only extending visa stays for tourists but also for students and remote workers. Postgraduate students can now extend their visas by an additional year after graduation. The country has also relaxed insurance requirements for retirement visas. Furthermore, the validity of "digital nomad" visas for self-employed remote workers has been extended to five years, with each stay limited to 180 days.

Targets and challenges

Tourism goals amid environmental concerns

Thailand's tourism authority has set ambitious targets, aiming to attract 40 million foreign tourists in 2024 and increase its revenues to 3.5 trillion baht from 1.91 trillion baht in 2019. However, some popular tourist destinations like Koh Pling, also known as Pling Island, and the coral reefs around Sirinart National Park in Phuket are currently closed due to extensive coral bleaching.

Expansion plans

Hospitality sector prepares for tourism boost

In anticipation of the expected surge in tourism, Minor International PCL, one of Asia's largest hospitality groups, plans to add 250 properties to its global hotel portfolio over the next three years. The company's chairman, Bill Heinecke, expects "extraordinary" results in 2023 and an even better performance this year due to the Thai government's tourism-promotion measures such as visa waivers and extended operating hours for entertainment venues.

Future initiatives

Additional measures to attract tourists

In addition to visa extensions, Thailand is planning a variety of cultural and sporting events to attract tourists. The country may also waive visa requirements for travelers from more European countries. These initiatives are designed to entice holidaymakers to stay longer and spend more during their visits, further boosting the nation's tourism sector.