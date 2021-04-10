Usha Thakur, the Minister for Culture and Tourism in Madhya Pradesh, was on Friday spotted conducting a puja at Indore Airport to ward off coronavirus. Ironically, Thakur herself was not wearing a mask. She performed the puja before the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar on the premises and was also joined by Aryama Sanyas, the Airport Director, and other staff members.

What happened She clapped, sang, showered flowers on statue

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Thakur was seen singing and clapping as she sat on the floor. At least four other people were seen sitting with her. The MLA from Mhow seat in the city showered the deity's feet with flowers and also performed an aarti. Visuals showed that the airport was largely vacant at the time.

Alongside the MP minister who is BJP MLA from Indore's Mhow seat, the Indore Airport director Aryama Sanyal also performed the special prayers. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/wnXoslgfFf — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) April 9, 2021

Claims Previously, she had explained why she doesn't 'need' a mask

This wasn't the first time that Thakur was seen without a mask; her critics have frequently berated her for not donning one. Once, when asked why she hadn't covered her face, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader had told NDTV that she performs havan daily and also recites Hanuman Chalisa. Earlier, she had claimed that cow dung could keep a house sanitized for 12 hours.

Data Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states

This peculiar development comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh, like the rest of India, is reeling under a resurgent coronavirus wave. The Union Health Ministry claimed that the central state, along with nine others, makes for over 84% of the daily caseload. After 4,882 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the state's tally stands at 3,27,220. Over 4,000 have died so far.

What happened Meanwhile, in Thakur's city, unavailability of Remdesivir injections triggered panic