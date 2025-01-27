"After detailed discussions over....6 months, we sought amendments from all members...So, 14 amendments have been accepted," Pal said.

Reacting to the decision, opposition MPs called it a "farcical exercise."

"We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters.

Some of the objections raised by the opposition included the clause that would change the Act's title from 'Waqf Act, 1995' to 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995' (UMEED).