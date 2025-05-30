What's the story

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent investor in artificial intelligence (AI), has warned against treating AI as a friend.

In a recent episode of the Possible podcast, he said that no current AI tool is capable of being a true friend.

"I don't think any AI tool today is capable of being a friend," he said.

"And I think if it's pretending to be a friend, you're actually harming the person in so doing, Hoffman added.