#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:00 am

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G gets discounts on Amazon India

If you are planning to buy a 5G-ready smartphone without denting the wallet, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 11,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also offering Rs. 2,500 off on SBI Bank credit card transactions. Here are more details.

Deals and offers

Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10T Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can also avail of Rs. 2,500 instant discount on transactions via SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 22,250 (depending on the region and the model to be exchanged).

Design and display

The phone has a 144Hz LCD panel

Mi 10T Pro 5G is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors

As far as its specifications are concerned, Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a glass back body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10T Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Mi 10T Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G Our Rating Pros: Great 144Hz LCD display Solid battery life Stunning 108MP main camera Stereo speakers 5G-ready Cons: Average ultra-wide camera No headphone jack Lack of expandable storage