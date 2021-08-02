Home / News / Technology News / #DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500
Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:00 am
#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G gets discounts on Amazon India

If you are planning to buy a 5G-ready smartphone without denting the wallet, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 11,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also offering Rs. 2,500 off on SBI Bank credit card transactions. Here are more details.

In this article
Deals and offers

Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10T Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can also avail of Rs. 2,500 instant discount on transactions via SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 22,250 (depending on the region and the model to be exchanged).

Design and display

The phone has a 144Hz LCD panel

Mi 10T Pro 5G is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors

As far as its specifications are concerned, Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a glass back body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10T Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Mi 10T Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Great 144Hz LCD display
Solid battery life
Stunning 108MP main camera
Stereo speakers
5G-ready
Cons:
Average ultra-wide camera
No headphone jack
Lack of expandable storage
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung opens up early reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold3

Latest News

Tata Tiago NRG has started arriving at dealerships: Details here

Auto

Images of production-specific Zeeho Cyber electric scooter leaked: Details here

Auto

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

BMW C 400 GT teased ahead of launch in India

Auto

BJP's Babul Supriyo hits out at Dilip Ghosh over retirement

Politics

Latest Technology News

Report suggests Xbox Series X restock likely in India soon

Technology

Apple boots 'Tinder for anti-vaxxers' off the App Store

Technology

POCO X3 smartphones in India receive Android 11 update

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A03s support page goes live; India launch imminent

Technology

Realme Pad receives IMDA certification; camera specifications leaked

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Redmi Note 10T 5G teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iQOO 7 Legend is available with Rs. 7,000 off

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Vivo X50 Pro is available with Rs. 10,000 off

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10 is available with benefits worth Rs. 16,000

Technology

Xiaomi News

Mi MIX 4 will not boot MIUI 13 user interface

Technology

Mi 12 tipped to offer LPDDR5X RAM, Snapdragon 898 chipset

Technology

Mi MIX 4 spotted on TENAA; variants revealed

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G

Technology

Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed

Technology
Trending Topics