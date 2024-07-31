Now watch your friends' Discord streams directly from your Xbox
Microsoft is improving integration of the Discord communication platform on Xbox consoles, with a new feature that allows users to view their friends' streams. This update is accessible irrespective of the device used for streaming content, whether it's a PC, mobile phone, or another Xbox. The initial rollout of this feature is exclusive to Xbox Insiders.
Feature integration into Xbox dashboard
The new streaming feature will be integrated directly into the Xbox dashboard, and will be visible within Discord voice calls as well as in the "happening now" Friends section. If friends are conversing or streaming on a Discord server, that channel will also be displayed in this section. The user interface (UI) for viewing a Discord stream on Xbox has been designed for smooth viewing, similar to the experience on the Discord app itself.
Enhanced control and communication
With the enhanced Xbox-Discord integration, users will have more control over their viewing experience. They can choose to mute a friend's stream or adjust the volume directly from their Xbox console. The stream will open in full-screen mode within the native Xbox dashboard, eliminating the need for a separate app. Additionally, this integration will support direct calls to friends on Discord, removing the requirement for users to join a Discord server call before initiating conversation.
Improvements in information display about Discord friends
Microsoft and Discord are also working on improving the information displayed about Discord friends on Xbox. Users will be able to see mutual servers and friends as well as Xbox gamertags. This update aims to provide a more comprehensive view of a user's social connections within the gaming community.