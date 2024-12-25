Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently made waves on social media with his cricket-themed sweater at the company's first-ever "ugly sweater" contest.

The Chennai-born Pichai, known for his love of cricket, blended his personal passion with the festive tradition dating back to the 1950s.

His Instagram post showcasing the event and his unique sweater garnered much attention and appreciation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pichai's cricket-themed sweater quickly caught social media attention

Google's 'ugly sweater' contest: Sundar Pichai's cricket-themed pullover goes viral

By Akash Pandey 01:38 pm Dec 25, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, recently took part in the company's first-ever "ugly sweater" holiday contest. Judged by Google's AI assistant, Gemini, the contest was held last week. The event showcased creative designs, from dazzling patchworks to classic Christmas symbols. Many participants opted for flamboyant styles but Pichai's entry was hard to miss with his quirky black pullover adorned with cricket bats, a ball, and Christmas trees.

Online reaction

Pichai's sweater garners attention on social media

Pichai's cricket-themed sweater didn't take long to grab social media users' attention. He posted photos from the event on Instagram, where his post was flooded with comments like "Cricket sweater awesome sir," and "Love your cricket sweater." The design choice appeared to be a reflection of Pichai's own connection with cricket, a sport he has frequently expressed a deep fondness for in public forums.

Personal connection

Cricket passion and Google's festive tradition

Pichai, a Chennai-born, has always been vocal about his love for cricket. He once even revealed that he had hoped to play the sport professionally. The "ugly sweater" contest is a popular holiday tradition that dates back to the 1950s. This year, Google put its own spin on this festive custom with Pichai at the helm, blending his personal interests with the holiday spirit.

Pichai's post

Take a look at Pichai's post

In his Instagram post, Pichai shared pictures from the quirky event, where his sweater stood out for its unique connection. The caption of the post read ""We closed out 2024 with our first-ever Google-wide ugly sweater holiday contest last week. Gemini was the judge, and I have to say, it has good taste:) Congrats to the winners, and thanks to everyone for the fun end to the year."