Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Doodle is celebrating Staurikosaurus, a dinosaur discovered in 1936 by paleontologist Llewellyn Ivor Prince.

This ancient predator, found in Brazil, lived 225 million years ago and has been key in understanding dinosaur evolution.

Its discovery has helped piece together how dinosaurs first appeared and evolved on Earth.

Google Doodle honors Staurikosaurus, an early dinosaur discovery

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Oct 19, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to the revolutionary discovery of Staurikosaurus, an early theropod dinosaur that has played a key role in helping us understand the origins and evolution of these creatures. The animated doodle shows a Staurikosaurus swiftly traversing an ancient landscape, highlighting its speed and agility. It also shows the dinosaur's distinctive long tail and bipedal stance, along with serrated teeth hinting at its predatory nature.

Discovery details

Staurikosaurus: A significant find in dinosaur evolution

Paleontologist Llewellyn Ivor Prince first discovered the Staurikosaurus in 1936, at the Santa Maria Formation in southern Brazil. Radiocarbon dating techniques have established that this ancient predator lived during the late Triassic period, some 225 million years ago. The dinosaur was relatively large for its time, measuring about two meters long and weighing around 30kg. Its bipedal stance and long tail indicate a fast-moving predator who was well-equipped to catch and hold prey.

Evolutionary significance

Crucial piece in the dinosaur evolution puzzle

The discovery of Staurikosaurus has been instrumental in furthering our understanding of dinosaur evolution. By studying this early theropod, paleontologists have been able to put together the puzzle of how these creatures first appeared on Earth and embarked on their remarkable journey. The Staurikosaurus continues to inspire awe and wonder, reminding us of the diversity and complexity of life that has existed on our planet.