Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's renders reveal radical design change

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 11:50 am

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones sometime around October. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has leaked the renders of the handsets, revealing a radical design change for the upcoming flagships. According to the leak, the Pixel 6 duo will sport a unique rear camera island and a punch-hole design on the front. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with ultra-slim bezels, metal frame, and a flat screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have a full-width, raised camera module, packing up to three lenses. The Pixel 6 will reportedly bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display, possibly with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information

There might be a 12MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 6 will sport a dual rear camera system, while the 6 Pro will pack three cameras on the back. However, the details regarding the lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, a 12MP snapper is expected.

Internals

The phones will draw power from a custom-made 'Whitechapel' chipset

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be powered by a 5nm custom-made 'Whitechapel' chipset, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. They will run on Android 12. The standard Pixel 6 may pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the duo should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 50,000.