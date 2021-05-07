Home / News / Science News / HONOR's latest MagicBooks offer Full-HD+ display and 10th-generation Intel processors
HONOR's latest MagicBooks offer Full-HD+ display and 10th-generation Intel processors

Harshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of laptops, tech giant HONOR has introduced the MagicBook X 14 and X 15 laptops in China. They start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,300), respectively.

As for the key highlights, the laptops offer ultra-slim bezels on three sides, a pop-up webcam, and 10th-generation Intel Core processors.

Design and display

They offer a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 feature a premium all-metal body with slim bezels on three sides, a pop-up web camera, and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.

The X 14 and X 15 bear 14.0-inch and 15.0-inch screen, respectively, both with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The former tips the scales at 1.38kg while the latter weighs 1.56kg.

The duo boots Windows 10 Home

MagicBook X 14 and X 15 draw power from 10th-generation Intel Core i3/i5 chipsets, combined with Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. They boot Windows 10 Home and pack a 56Wh and 42Wh battery, respectively.

The laptops support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 are equipped with a host of I/O ports, including a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a Type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the MagicBooks offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Magic Link 2.0.

HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15: Pricing

As for the pocket-pinch, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the Core i3 (8GB/256GB) model and CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,500) for the Core i5 (16GB/512GB) variant.

The X 15 is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the Core i3 (8GB/256GB) version and CNY 3,599 (around Rs. 41,000) for the Core i5 (8GB/512GB) model.

