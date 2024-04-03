Next Article

It is available in two color variants

HP launches ENVY x360 14 laptop with Microsoft Copilot key

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:54 pm Apr 03, 202401:54 pm

What's the story HP has introduced the newest addition to its x360 series, the Envy x360 14, in India. The laptop stands out with a 14.0-inch OLED display and an Intel Core Ultra CPU, supplemented by a neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU is engineered to boost battery efficiency by up to 65% compared to previous models. A first for HP laptops in India is the dedicated Microsoft Copilot button which activates Microsoft's AI chatbot on Windows 11.

Tech specs

The laptop boasts high-end specifications

The HP Envy x360 14 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and features a 14.0-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED touchscreen. This IMAX-certified display offers a variable refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz, and supports optional pen input with the HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. The device's performance is fueled by an Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a sizable storage of a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD drive.

Connectivity

ENVY x360 14 has a variety of connectivity options

The HP Envy x360 14 provides a range of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, two Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 socket, and a combo audio jack of 3.5mm. The laptop also integrates several sensors such as a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and an IR thermal sensor. It is equipped with a camera boasting a resolution of 5MP that supports HDR as well as temporal noise reduction, along with a manual shutter.

Battery & Design

It promises extended battery life and portability

HP Envy x360 14 houses a 3-cell 59Whr battery, which is claimed to provide up to 10.5 hours of battery life. It can be charged to half capacity in only 30 minutes using a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop's dimensions are compact at 313.4x218.9x17mm, and it weighs a mere 1.39kg, making it highly portable for users on the go.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The HP Envy x360 14 is priced at ₹99,999 in India and is available in two color variants — Atmospheric Blue and Meteor Silver. It can be purchased from HP's e-store, HP World outlets, and various e-commerce platforms. As an added bonus, buyers who purchase the Envy x360 14 will receive a Creators Sling Bag at no extra charge.