HP Omen 16, Victus 16 gaming laptops launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

The HP Omen 16 offers quick multitasking and faster load times

HP has introduced the upgraded Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops in India, featuring AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The HP Omen 16 starts at Rs. 1,14,999, while the HP Victus 16 is available from Rs. 86,999, offering powerful gaming experiences at both price points. The laptops are now up for grabs. They come with the option to purchase the HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset when buying from the official HP e-store.

Omen 16 boasts a 240Hz refresh rate

The HP Omen 16 sports a 16.1-inch QHD panel, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and a privacy shutter-enabled Full-HD webcam. It uses an AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS CPU, with 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD. An 83Wh battery fuels the laptop. It comes integrated with Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers and a range of ports, including Type-C, Type-A, RJ45, and HDMI.

HP Victus 16 is the more pocket-friendly option

The HP Victus 16 offers a 16.1-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9-7840HS CPU, 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD for a seamless computing experience. The machine houses Bang & Olufsen-powered dual speakers and new-age connectivity options. Its 70WHr battery supports fast charging for reliable performance during gaming sessions.

