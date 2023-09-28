JioCinema's digital film festival starts tomorrow: Check movie line-up

By Rishabh Raj 02:24 pm Sep 28, 202302:24 pm

JioCinema is set to launch India's 'largest digital film festival' called JioCinema FilmFest, on September 29. The 20-day event will feature a diverse line-up of 20 award-winning films, starring renowned actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajat Kapoor. All the movies will be free to watch. With a variety of movies for all types of film enthusiasts, the festival aims to celebrate India's rich storytelling heritage through films such as The Comedian and "Birha.

Free access to 20 films in 20 days

Running from September 29 to October 18, the JioCinema FilmFest will premiere a new movie daily. These films will be available for free on the JioCinema platform, allowing viewers to enjoy a wide range of movies from the comfort of their homes. The line-up includes titles like Ring Mili Kya, Munna Ka Bachpan, Laar, Mein Mehmood, Before We Die, Dammy, Gangster Ganga, Armaand, Maachis Ki Dibiya, Phone Call, and Murakh (The Idiot).

Celebrating India's storytelling heritage

The festival will showcase films that honor India's rich storytelling tradition. For example, The Comedian follows the life of an aging comedy actor in the Indian film industry who has lost his sense of humor. Another film, Birha (The Journey Back Home), tells the story of a family torn apart by a young child's ambitions. These films aim to capture the essence of cinema and connect viewers with unique stories and talented artists.

A platform for emerging talent

The JioCinema FilmFest offers a platform for emerging talent in the Indian film industry. Featuring several award-winning films, the festival highlights the work of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adah Sharma, Ira Dubey, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Sadh, and Satish Kaushik.