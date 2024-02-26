Commuters will have access to high-speed internet, voice calls

India's first underwater metro to get Airtel's 5G connectivity

What's the story Bharti Airtel has revealed its plans to provide 5G connectivity for metro commuters in Kolkata through an under-river tunnel. The telecom giant will install high-capacity nodes 35 meters beneath the Hooghly River. This makes Airtel the first operator to offer uninterrupted connectivity along the 4.8km stretch of Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor, which connects Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade.

Airtel has placed high-capacity nodes at each station of the East-West Metro corridor to guarantee seamless connectivity. This will enable commuters to access high-speed internet, voice calls, and data transmission during their journey. Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, stated that the initiative will ensure that customers get access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, messaging, and instant photo upload.

India's first underwater metro to begin operations in June

Set to begin operations in June, the underwater metro connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel beneath the Hooghly River, marks India's first underwater metro. With Airtel's introduction of 5G connectivity in the under-river tunnel, commuters can anticipate a seamless and enhanced travel experience while crossing the Hooghly River.