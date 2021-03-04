Home / News / Science News / Meizu 18 and 18 Pro, with Snapdragon 888 chipset, launched
Meizu 18 and 18 Pro, with Snapdragon 888 chipset, launched

Meizu has launched the Meizu 18 and 18 Pro models in China. They are already up for pre-ordering.

The former starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,600) while the 18 Pro carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,400).

The handsets come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones sport an AMOLED screen

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro feature a curved design with a punch-hole cut-out and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.

The standard model bears a 6.2-inch screen whereas the Pro version has a 6.7-inch display, both having a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras

Meizu 18 Pro packs a 44MP selfie camera

The Meizu 18 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The Pro model sports a quad camera unit, including a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP zoom lens, and a 3D ToF depth sensor.

Up front, they offer a 20MP and 44MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

They are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 4,000mAh battery with 36W fast-charging support, while the Pro variant houses a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Information

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro: Pricing

The Meizu 18 starts at CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 49,600) and goes up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,350). The 18 Pro carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 56,350) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,600).

