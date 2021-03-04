Meizu 18 and 18 Pro, with Snapdragon 888 chipset, launched

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro feature a curved design with a punch-hole cut-out and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.
The standard model bears a 6.2-inch screen whereas the Pro version has a 6.7-inch display, both having a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Cameras
Meizu 18 Pro packs a 44MP selfie camera
The Meizu 18 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera.
The Pro model sports a quad camera unit, including a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP zoom lens, and a 3D ToF depth sensor.
Up front, they offer a 20MP and 44MP selfie snapper, respectively.
Internals
They are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor
The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 4,000mAh battery with 36W fast-charging support, while the Pro variant houses a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 10W reverse wireless charging support.
Information
Meizu 18 and 18 Pro: Pricing
The Meizu 18 starts at CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 49,600) and goes up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,350). The 18 Pro carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 56,350) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,600).