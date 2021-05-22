Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi Mi 11 series achieves three million global sales record
Science

Xiaomi Mi 11 series achieves three million global sales record

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 02:28 pm
Xiaomi Mi 11 series achieves three million global sales record
Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra exceed 3 million units sale worldwide

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced that its recently-launched Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra, have cumulatively crossed the three million units sales milestone worldwide. The company has also revealed that the handsets have emerged as the best selling Android phones in China in their respective price bracket of CNY 4,000-6,000 (approximately Rs. 45,300-68,000). Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera setup. The handsets bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,700-nits of peak brightness. They are offered in multiple color options.

Cameras

Mi 11 boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11 is equipped with a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Mi 11 Pro offers a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, the trio has a 20MP camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The flagship Mi 11 line-up is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The vanilla model packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging, whereas the Pro and Ultra models house a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 series: Pricing details

In China, the Mi 11 is priced between CNY 3,999-4,699 (roughly Rs. 45,300-53,200). The Mi 11 Pro ranges from CNY 4,999-5,699 (roughly Rs. 56,600-64,600) and the Mi 11 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 (Rs. 68,000) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (Rs. 79,000).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Latest News

Epic v/s Apple: Cook asked why gamers paying for bankers

Business

Grateful for the opportunity to choose contrasting roles: Rakul Preet

Entertainment

Europa League 2020-21: Decoding the stats of Manchester United

Sports

420 doctors died of COVID-19 during the second wave: IMA

India

Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic 'Abhijaan' to be screened at LIFF 2021

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 series' listed online for reservations

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives May security patch: Details here

Science

Xiaomi to launch a 67W charger for Mi 11 Ultra

Science

Mi 11 Ultra to release in Europe on May 11

Science
Trending Topics