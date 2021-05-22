Xiaomi Mi 11 series achieves three million global sales record

Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra exceed 3 million units sale worldwide

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced that its recently-launched Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra, have cumulatively crossed the three million units sales milestone worldwide. The company has also revealed that the handsets have emerged as the best selling Android phones in China in their respective price bracket of CNY 4,000-6,000 (approximately Rs. 45,300-68,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera setup. The handsets bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,700-nits of peak brightness. They are offered in multiple color options.

Cameras

Mi 11 boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11 is equipped with a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Mi 11 Pro offers a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, the trio has a 20MP camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The flagship Mi 11 line-up is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The vanilla model packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging, whereas the Pro and Ultra models house a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 series: Pricing details

In China, the Mi 11 is priced between CNY 3,999-4,699 (roughly Rs. 45,300-53,200). The Mi 11 Pro ranges from CNY 4,999-5,699 (roughly Rs. 56,600-64,600) and the Mi 11 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 (Rs. 68,000) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (Rs. 79,000).