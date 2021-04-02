Xiaomi's Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones witnessed their first sale in China today and within the first minute of the sale, the company has generated a revenue of CNY 1.2 billion (roughly $183 million) The company also shared that Mi 11 Ultra is now out of stock. To recall, the duo was launched in China earlier this week. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The smartphones boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra feature an IP68-rated build quality, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module. The handsets bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras Mi 11 Ultra offers a 48MP ultra-wide lens

The Mi 11 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto camera. The Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the duo sports a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals They are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability