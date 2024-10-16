Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai Metro has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing system, aiming to digitize operations and enhance convenience for commuters.

You can now book Mumbai Metro tickets on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:38 pm Oct 16, 202407:38 pm

What's the story In a first, Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has launched a new ticketing system for Mumbai Metro commuters, in association with PeLocal Fintech Private Limited. The service enables passengers to buy metro tickets via WhatsApp, providing an alternative to the current mobile app. To start the ticket purchase procedure, users can either send a 'Hi' message to the given WhatsApp number (86526 35500) or scan a QR code.

New ticketing system covers all Mumbai Metro stations

The WhatsApp-based ticketing system is valid at all metro stations and lines operated by MMMOCL. The move is part of an effort to digitize metro operations and make them more convenient for commuters. Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, said the idea was to give commuters in Mumbai an easy platform to book metro tickets, thus making their journey better.

WhatsApp ticketing system to boost digital adoption

The new ticketing system is tipped to give a major boost to the adoption of digital ticketing, and reduce dependence on paper tickets. This also fits MMMOCL's environmental sustainability goals by minimizing paper waste. PeLocal, which has implemented similar systems with other public transportation providers such as Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation, is a key partner in this project.

System supports group travel and multiple payment options

The new system lets you generate as many as six QR code tickets in a single transaction, which makes it ideal for group travel. It also offers multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards and UPI. While UPI-based transactions don't attract any additional charges, card payments come with a nominal convenience fee. PeLocal's CEO Vivekanand Tripathi stressed that WhatsApp has been a powerful tool in improving public transportation across India.