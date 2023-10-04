Nintendo to shut Wii U, 3DS online services in 2024

By Sanjana Shankar 05:11 pm Oct 04, 2023

Nintendo Badge Arcade game will also shut down

Nintendo plans to discontinue online services for its Wii U and 3DS consoles in early April 2024. This decision will impact multiplayer features, "online co-op play, internet rankings, and data distribution," said the company. Despite most online services shutting down on these consoles, Nintendo will keep its Pokemon Bank cloud storage service running. However, that may also be discontinued in the future.

StreetPass links between 3DS family systems to remain active

Although SpotPass features will be discontinued, Nintendo assures that StreetPass links between 3DS family systems will still work after the servers go offline. For instance, users can continue using StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which comes pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, said the company. However, features dependent on online communication, like receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap, will no longer be accessible.

Nintendo Badge Arcade will disappear as well

The upcoming shutdown also signifies the end of the Nintendo Badge Arcade game, where players could decorate their 3DS home menus with stickers obtained through a virtual crane arm. Post-April 2024, virtual badge data will be stored exclusively on users' SD cards. To avoid losing prizes, players are encouraged to back up their SD cards. Additionally, users can still re-download previously purchased games and receive patches "for the foreseeable future," according to a FAQ provided by Nintendo.

Wii U is one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles

Launched in 2012, the Wii U is one of Nintendo's least successful consoles, selling around 13 million units before being discontinued in 2017. Nintendo then shifted focus by releasing ports and sequels of its best games. In contrast, the 3DS had a rather slow start when it launched in 2010 but ultimately sold over 75 million units. The 3DS recorded good sales even after the Nintendo Switch was launched and was discontinued in 2020.