OnePlus to debut its latest flagship on this date

By Akash Pandey 05:57 pm Oct 21, 202405:57 pm

What's the story OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. The device will be unveiled in China on October 31. Along with the announcement, the firm has also revealed the design and color variants for this new model. The OnePlus 13 will retain a design similar to its predecessor, but with some modifications and will come in three distinct colors - White Dawn, Obsidian Black, and Blue Moment.

Design details

The device will feature a unique camera design

The OnePlus 13 will sport a sleek look with a micro-quad-curved display on the front, and an eye-catching circular camera module on the rear. This camera module, unlike previous models, won't blend into the device's frame. It will house three lenses and an LED flash symmetrically arranged in a square pattern within a circular island, accentuated by a metallic ring for added elegance.

Aesthetic features

Brand collaboration and unique finishes

The OnePlus 13's design will also feature a horizontal line from the camera module to the edge, carrying the Hasselblad "H" logo, indicating OnePlus's partnership with the Swedish camera maker. The phone will retain its minimalist look with a subtle OnePlus logo beneath the camera. Each color variant of the device will have its own unique finishes - White Dawn with Silk Glass tech, Blue Moment with a smooth texture, and Obsidian Black with an Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish.

Performance upgrades

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset expected to be onboard

The OnePlus 13 is likely to bring some major upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. One of the major highlights would be the addition of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The new chip, which will debut at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit on October 22, promises better performance and energy efficiency for gaming and multitasking.

Battery

Enhanced battery life and charging

The OnePlus 13 is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, a major upgrade over the 5,400mAh unit of the OnePlus 12. This larger capacity should offer extended usage for users on the go. The phone will probably support both 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, making sure you get fast and convenient power-ups.

Tech specs

Camera and display capabilities

The OnePlus 13 is likely to sport a primary rear camera with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor and f/1.6 aperture. It will also offer an ultra-wide lens and a periscope telephoto camera, both with 50MP resolution. The device is expected to keep the 2K resolution screen that has become a norm for OnePlus's flagship devices, but may bring an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster, more secure unlocking.

Information

Expected pricing for the new OnePlus flagship

A recent Weibo leak indicates the device's price could start at CNY 5,299 (roughly ₹64,000) for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage base model. This would be about a CNY 500 or a 10.4% hike from the OnePlus 12's launch price for the same variant in China.