OnePlus is all set to launch its 9 series of smartphones on March 23. The line-up is said to include 9, 9 Pro, and 9R models. In the latest development, OnePlus has announced a 3-year partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop "flagship smartphone camera systems," starting with the upcoming 9 series. Here are more details.

New ties Everything to know about the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership

OnePlus, in collaboration with Hasselblad, has created a new 'Natural Color Calibration' for the upcoming 9 series as well as future models. The duo will work on software improvements, color tuning, sensor calibration, and other innovative imaging technologies. Over the next three years, OnePlus will invest $150 million to upscale and improve its "imaging capabilities to deliver cutting-edge camera technologies."

Design and display OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R will offer AMOLED displays

The OnePlus 9 line-up will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras. The 9 and 9R models will bear a 120Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively. The 9 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Cameras OnePlus 9 series will feature a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor

OnePlus 9 will reportedly pack three rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. The 9 Pro will offer a quad camera unit, comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP shooter. OnePlus 9R will reportedly sport a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Information They will support 8K video recording

OnePlus 9 series will use "a custom Sony IMX789 sensor" with 12-bit RAW support, improved HDR video recording, and support for capturing 4K video at 120fps and 8K at 30fps. The handsets will also debut a 'freeform lens' that eliminates edge distortion in ultra-wide photos.

Internals The handsets will be backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The 9R variant will be fueled by a Snapdragon 690 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

