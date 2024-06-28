In brief Simplifying... In brief The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is a sleek smartphone with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass protection, and a powerful 6,100mAh battery.

It features a 50MP camera, up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1.

Available in three colors, it's priced from approximately ₹36,700 to ₹54,000 depending on the configuration.

The battery supports 100W wired fast-charging

What's special about OnePlus Ace 3 Pro's 6,100mAh 'Glacier battery'

By Akash Pandey 02:45 pm Jun 28, 202402:45 pm

What's the story OnePlus has introduced the Ace 3 Pro as its latest addition to the Ace lineup in China. The most intriguing aspect of the phone is its 6,100mAh battery, which features "Glacier Battery" technology. This tech uses a self-developed high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material, offering a 22% increased battery capacity with reduced size compared to ordinary cells. The battery is also said to have a health level greater than or equal to 80% after four years of use.

Ace 3 Pro is fairly slim despite big capacity battery

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro boasts a large 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Despite packing a massive battery, the device measures 8.69mm in thickness and weighs as low as 207g (leather variant). These metrics are comparable to other premium flagship handsets like Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Camera and hardware

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro includes a 50MP (OIS) camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, and 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP camera is available on the front. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. On the software front, it operates on an Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1. It offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, among other connectivity features.

Pricing and variants

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is available in three color options: Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Silver colors. It starts at CNY 3,199 (approximately ₹36,700) for its 12GB/256GB configuration and goes up to CNY 4,699 (nearly ₹54,000) for the 24GB/1TB variant.