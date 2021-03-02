Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update rolled out for OnePlus Nord

The software carries version number OxygenOS 11.AC01DA and has a download size of around 2.9GB. It is being released in a staged manner and a wider roll out will happen in a few days. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System updates.
OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.