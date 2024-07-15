In short Simplifying... In short OnePlus is set to unveil the Nord 4, a 5G smartphone with a unique metal unibody design, a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Alongside, the company will launch the Pad 2 tablet with a 12.1-inch LCD screen and the Watch 2R smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen and up to 12 days of battery life.

Also, the Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds with 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation will be introduced.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset

OnePlus Nord 4 launch: How to watch tomorrow's event

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Jul 15, 202406:23 pm

What's the story OnePlus is preparing to host its Summer Launch Event on July 16, where it plans to reveal four new products. These include the highly anticipated Nord 4, along with the Pad 2 tablet, a new smartwatch, and TWS earbuds. Scheduled to start at 6:30pm (IST), the event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including the OnePlus official YouTube channel and its social media accounts.

New smartphone

Nord 4: First phone with metal unibody design in years

The OnePlus Nord 4, one of the products to be unveiled, will feature a metal unibody design. This makes it the first 5G smartphone with such a unique design in years. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Second-gen tablet

Pad 2 will offer enhanced productivity

The OnePlus Pad 2 is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro previously launched in China. It's expected to feature a 144Hz 12.1-inch LCD screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device might also include a battery capacity of 9,510mAh with support for 67W fast-charging. The OnePlus Pad carried a starting price of ₹37,999. The new tablet could be launched at a slightly higher price.

Smartwatch

Watch 2R to be powered by Wear OS

The OnePlus Watch 2R is set to feature a Snapdragon Wear W5 processor and a BES2700 additional low-power chip. The Wear OS-powered smartwatch will likely have a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with peak brightness of up to 1,000-nits. It's expected to offer up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver Mode, along with advanced health monitoring features.

Upcoming earbuds

Nord Buds 3 Pro to feature ANC

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the latest TWS earbuds from OnePlus, are confirmed to offer 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They will also boast a total battery life of up to 44 hours when used with the charging case. The earbuds are expected to be available in Soft Jade and Starry Black color options.