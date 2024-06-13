Next Article

OPPO launches India's first smartphone with IP69 water resistance

By Akash Pandey 01:54 pm Jun 13, 202401:54 pm

What's the story OPPO has officially launched the F27 Pro+ in India, the first smartphone in the country to boast an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. IP69 protection means that the device is dustproof and it can withstand powerful jets of water from any direction. The phone is available in two color options, Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. The base model with 8GB/128GB configuration starts at ₹27,999. The other variant with 8GB/256GB costs ₹29,999.

About the phone

It sports a leather back and circular camera island

The OPPO F27 Pro+ is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the F25 Pro. The new model features a circular camera design at the back, reminiscent of the Find N series, and a vegan leather back with a "Cosmos Ring" around the camera sensors. It comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, the phone includes 64MP primary and 2MP depth cameras, while an 8MP front camera caters to selfie needs.

Hardware and battery

The smartphone is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC

The OPPO F27 Pro+ retains the same Dimensity 7050 SoC as the F25 Pro, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the device runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14 layered on top. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. For added security, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is up for pre-orders starting today, and will be available from June 20.